Tanhaji trailer: One of the biggest releases of the year Tanhaji is set to release on January 10, 2020, and to create more buzz around the same, the makers have revealed that trailer will release next week on November 19, 2019, with a new poster! Scroll down for more details.

Tanhaji trailer: Good news for all the Ajay Devgn Fans! The trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung hero is all set to release next week on November 19, 2019, i.e Tuesday and to make the news official, the makers have released yet another poster from the movie where Ajay Devgn is standing in his ferocious avatar, all decked up. The movie starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol is set to release next year on January 10, 2019, and will be clashing with Deepika Padukone’s next movie Chhapaak.

Talking about the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, it is a historical period film where Ajay Devgn will be the lead star, Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan as the lead antagonist and Kajol as Savitri Malusre. One more interesting news to the movie is that Ajay Devgn and Kajol will be seen sharing the screen space after a decade. They were last seen in animated film Toonpur ka Superhero which wasn’t that a box office success but the hopes from this starrer are high and fans are expecting their 90’s magic back on screen!

For the unaware, the movie is based on the military leader during the time of Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj- Tanaji Malusre. Ajay Devgn will be essaying the role of Subhedar Tanaji and as the title goes, Tanaji The Unsung Warrior, it means that such information is not available on the same and the directors and makers have thought of getting his victories in front of the public. The movie went on floors back in 2018 on September 25 and was earlier scheduled to release this year on December 27, 2019, but then was postponed to January 10, 2020.

From completing 100 films in the industry to now releasing more posters from Saif Ali Khan, Kajol starrer, Ajay Devgn surely is having one gala year. The actor will be next seen in Maidaan, Turram Khan, Sooryavanshi, RRR, Bhuj the Pride of India, Valimai, and The Big Bull.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App