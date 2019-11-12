Tanhaji vs Chhapaak: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan are all set to entertain the audience with a biographical period drama and on the other hand Deepika Padukone is ready with her upcoming film based on the life of acid attack survivour. Both the films will release on January 10, 2020, leading to the first clash of 2020.

Film clashes have become a new trend in Bollywood and in today’s times, makers are not bothered about their films getting clashed at the box-office. It’s just that the stardom and the popularity here plays a major role. With a new year starting soon, the first Bollywood clash of 2020 will be between Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak. Both the films are slated to release on January 10, 2020, and here the question arises that who will win the first clash of 2020? Both are the leading stars of Bollywood and expecting who’s film will perform better on the box-office is quite difficult.

Recently, we saw the clash between Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala. We know that Ayushmann is a big star than Sunny Singh who is just making his space in the entertainment industry. Where Ujda Chaman didn’t perform well at the box office despite getting the support from many celebrities, Bala’s shows are going houseful in theatres. However, the release dates changed later on and now we have to see that will makers of Chhapaak and Tanhaji shift the release dates to avoid the clash.

Other than Ajay, Tanhaji stars Saif Ali Khan in a lead role and Kajol in a guest appearance. The film is a biographical period drama film and it is based on the life of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare played by Ajay, Saif will be seen as Udaybhan Rathod and Kajol as Savitri Malusare. On the other hand, Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal played by Deepika.

While Deepika’s look has been out from Chhapaak, Ajay has also shared several look posters from Tanhaji. Let’s wait and watch which film will be a major hit among the two.

