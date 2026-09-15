Tanishaa Mukerji Sparks Debate With Strong Views On Married Men; ‘Women Who Chase Them Are Just Evil’

Tanishaa Mukerji has once again found herself at the centre of an online debate after sharing an unfiltered take on relationships, marriage and feminism. The actor, who is known for openly expressing her views on social issues, took to X to comment on women who knowingly enter relationships with married men.

Her remarks quickly drew attention, with social media users divided over whether her comments were a strong statement on loyalty or placed disproportionate responsibility on women.

What Did Tanishaa Mukerji Say About Women Dating Married Men?

Sharing her thoughts on X, Tanishaa wrote, “My thoughts- Women who have affairs with married men are not feminists. Infact they are against women! Because being with someone’s husband is disrespecting the wife. The man is to blame too. He lacks character! And women who chase married men are just evil! They should not be role models to our children! #feminist #genz I said what I said!”

My thoughts- Women who have affairs with married men are not feminists. Infact they are against women! Because being with someone’s husband is disrespecting the wife. The man is to blame too. He lacks character! And women who chase married men are just evil! They should not be… — Tanishaa S Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) September 14, 2026

The actor’s post also made it clear that she does not absolve the married man involved in an affair. However, her stronger choice of words for women who pursue married men became the main talking point online. Her post has since prompted both support and criticism, with users debating accountability, marriage and whether men and women should be judged by the same standards.

Tanishaa Mukerji Has Spoken About Feminism Before

Tanishaa’s latest comments come months after she spoke at length about feminism during an appearance on The Male Feminist podcast. She argued that respect for women is deeply rooted in Indian culture and said she viewed India as a country with a strong tradition of respecting women.

She also questioned the way feminism is understood in contemporary conversations, arguing that the concept is often interpreted through a Western lens. Her earlier remarks had also sparked discussion online.

From Bollywood To Bigg Boss 7

Tanishaa, daughter of veteran actor Tanuja and sister of Kajol, made her Bollywood debut with Sssshhh… in 2003. She later appeared in films including Neal ’n’ Nikki, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj and the Tamil film Unnale Unnale.

However, it was her stint on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 that brought her a new level of public attention. She finished as the first runner-up and later participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She was also seen in the 2024 film Luv You Shankar.