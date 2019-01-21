Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut has been occupied with the promotions of her upcoming historical saga. While one of the media interactions, she revealed that one of her most successful franchise Tanu weds Manu is going to be back with its third instalment. Although there were rumours surfacing the internet, she showed a green flag to it.

The famous love-comedy franchise also came back with its second part titled Tanu weds Manu returns and now, it is going to hit the silver screen with the third instalment.

Bollywood beauty Kangana Ranaut is quite selective for the projects she takes on but give it a 100% once she pitches in. This is what is happening to her upcoming historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in which she will be seen playing the lead role of Rani Laxmi Bai. The actor is currently busy in promoting the film to the best level so that it can reach to audience. The upcoming historical saga is one of the huge projects of Kangana Ranaut.

Well, the diva is one of the most successful actors and is also critically acclaimed. In the list of blockbuster movies under her name, Tanu Weds Manu ranks in top. The famous love-comedy franchise also came back with its second part titled Tanu weds Manu returns and now, it is going to hit the silver screen with the third instalment. Rumours of it third part were already surfacing the internet but now, it has been confirmed by the lead actor Kangan Ranaut herself. In one of the promotional events of Manikarnika, the lady revealed that the Tanu Weds Manu team is soon going to be back with its third part.

Kangana Ranaut was noted saying that she has been too busy with Manikarnika and thus she was not able to attend any trials of Zero but the director Aanand L Rai will be gracing the show of Kangana’s film. Further, she revealed that they will soon be giving an official announcement of the film.

As the audience really enjoyed the first two parts, they are eagerly waiting for the third one.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More