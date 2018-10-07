Tanushree Datta-Nana Patekar controversy is taking a new turn every day and people are curious to know both sides of the story. Feeding audience with the same, Nana Patekar on Saturday refuted all the accusations by the Ashique Banaya Apne actress. Talking to the media, Nana Patekar said its all lie.

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar on Saturday scrapped all the allegations of sexual harassment put by Tanushree Dutta. Nana Patekar told media that all the allegations put by Tanushree Dutta are false and she is spreading the lie.

A few days ago, Ashique Banaya Apne actor had accused that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her 10 years ago. Tanushree shared her story in a media interaction and accused the senior actor of assaulting her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss during the shooting of a song. Since then, Bollywood stars are stepping forward and lending their support to either side.

Although the most awaited take on this issue was Nana Patekar’s. For the second time, Nana Patekar has slammed all the accusations by Tanushree saying its all a lie. While his way from Jodhpur to catch a Mumbai flight, paparazzi showered questions on Nana Patekar regarding the big controversy.

After ignoring all the questions for a while, Nana Patekar finally said that what is a lie is a lie and he has already said that. The actor pushed the mikes for a while and tried to avoid answering on the issue but then eventually he confronted the media and smashed all the stories threaded by Tanushree Dutta.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh for a dance on Khalibali and it is absolutely adorable!

Nana Patekar was in Rajasthan these days for the shooting of his film Housefull 4. According to some reports, he will soon organise a press conference in Mumbai where he will address the controversy and given his concrete statements regarding it.

ALSO READ: Tanushree Dutta files complaint against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya and several others

As Tanushree got backed up by many celebrities on this issue, she took her voice to legal affirmation and filed a complaint against Nana Patekar, Ganesha Acharya and several other stars. In her complaint, the actor has accused Nana Patekar of inappropriately touching her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss during the shoot of a song. She said that Nana grabbed her pretending to teach her a specific dance step.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More