Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta has accused the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of sexual harassment during the shoot days of Chocolate: The Dark Secret. In an interview to a leading daily, she has revealed all the details. She has even talked about Irrfan Khan and Suniel Shetty who supported her during the whole incident.

After accusing Bollywood actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, Aashiq Banaya Apne actor Tanushree Dutta has made allegations against director Vivek Agnihotri on the similar grounds during the shoot of her movie Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets. Recalling an incident from the set when she was asked to strip and dance without any warning, in an interview to a leading daily, Tanushree Dutta revealed that Vivek Agnihotri wanted her to give cues to an actor Irrfan Khan for a scene.

Despite not being her shot, the director asked her to strip, dance and give cues to the actor, Irrfan. In the shot, it was the actor’s close-up and he had to look at something and give expressions.

However, Tanushree admired actor Irrfan Khan and Suniel Shetty who supported her during the incident. Elaborating about the same, she said that Irrfan immediately stood up for her and assured that Agnihotri that he could act without her dancing in front of him. Even Suniel Shetty was also present on the set and asked Agnihotri to not to involve her as he could also give him the cues.

Recently, after maintaining a stoic silence over the existence of sexual harassment in the cinema industry, Tanushree came out in open to speak against the renowned actor Nana Patekar. Talking about the importance of the powerful people who can come out to speak on the issue, she said it Nana Patekar’s misconduct is quite known in the Bollywood industry towards actresses. He has beaten, molested the actresses but no publication has printed about it.

However, on Thursday, reacting to the controversy, Nana Patekar laughed it off and said that he would take a legal action against Tanushree.

Till Now, Aamir Khan and Farhan Akhtar have expressed their opinion regarding the controversy.

