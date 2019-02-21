Tanushree Dutta recently appeared in a session as a guest speaker at Harvard Business School in Boston. In an Interview, Tanushree shared her emotions that she was excited as well as nervous during the session and also took to her official Instagram handle to share the pictures with her friends at the university cafeteria. Have a look at the pictures

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta, who actually began the fire against the MeToo movement, is now in US. Recently, the hardworking actor appeared as a guest speaker at Harvard Business School in Boston. The session for which she was invited by was led by famous journalist Pankaj Pachauri. He also introduced Tanushree through a video online to the audience. Tanushree further shared a photo with her lovely friends at Harvard’s cafeteria. In one of the earlier interviews, she said that she is nervous as well as excited about her speaking session as this will be a unique experience as she will facing such type of audience for the first time. She also shared that the only point for her nervousness is the trained and experienced people on the platform.

Prior to this, Tanushree was making news for setting the MeToo movement in motion and raised the voice against the Bollywood actor Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her during the shooting of OK Horn Please. Post to which, many other celebrities came under this movement and stars like Alok Nath, Vikas Behl, Rajat Kapoor, Sajid Khan were accused. The famous actor model, Kangana Ranaut came to stand with Tanushree after many fights with her various co-actors. Some of her famous films are Bhagam Bhag, Risk, Saas Bahu Aur Sensex, Rokkk, Apartment and many more.

