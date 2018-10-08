Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta has slammed all accusations stating that she is garnering publicity to enter Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. In a befitting reply, Tanushree stated that one might think Salman Khan is god and Bigg Boss is heaven but she does not think so. She further added that this is a way to discredit her.

Ever since Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta has opened up about the ordeal she faced on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss and accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, she has been accused of doing all this for publicity. Her revelation has been regarded by her criticisers as an attempt to come into limelight and it wouldn’t be surprising if she takes part in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan.

In an interaction with entertainment daily PinkVilla, Tanushree gave a befitting reply to all the speculations. Speaking about the same, the actor stated that this is a way to discredit her and questioned if Bigg Boss is a great aspiration to have. Rubbishing the rumours, Tanushree said one might think Salman Khan is god and BB is heaven but she does not think that.

With this, she reiterated that the show has offered her crores over all these years and she has always declined the offer. She further added that she is anyway claustrophobic and needs to move around.

In a fresh development in the case, Tanushree and Nana Patekar have filed a police complaint against each other. So far, Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Richa Chaddha and Swara Bhaskar among many others have come out in support of Tanushree. When quipped about the accusations, Nana Patekar responded that he said this 10 years ago, a lie is a lie.

After Tanushree’s confession, India is witnessing its own #MeToo movement with women from media and entertainment industry coming at the forefront to name and shame their alleged harassers.

