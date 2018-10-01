The 2008 controversy was recently highlighted after Tanushree Dutta in an interview said that she had walked out of Horn OK Pleassss in 2008 after she was asked to do some intimate dance scenes with Nana Patekar.

The infamous Bollywood controversy where actor Tanushree Dutta had alleged sexual harassment by Nana Patekar is back in headlines with a video from the sets of Horn OK Pleassss in 2008 going viral on social media. The following video that dates back some 10 years shows Tanushree Dutta being attacked by several angry Nana Patekar supporters. As per a report by The Quint, the mob of attackers was identified as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers who were reportedly called by Nana Patekar after Tanushree had walked out of the film.

The 2008 controversy was recently highlighted after Tanushree Dutta in an interview said that she had walked out of Horn OK Pleassss in 2008 after she was asked to do some intimate dance scenes with Nana Patekar.

She further claimed that angry Nana Patekar then called MNS workers who attacked her car and the producers of the film called in media to get some public attention.

In the video, several protesters can be seen jumping on her car, blocking her from moving. A man can also be seen smashing the windows of the car with a video camera. The mob further tried to get Tanushree Dutta out of the car.

In the viral video, Tanushree Dutta can be seen a little worried as she was being accompanied by her parents in the car while being attacked by the angry mob. The video comes to light a few days after Tanushree Dutta had claimed that she was inside her car and was blocked by goons from each side. In the video, a man was also seen deflating the tyres of her car.

