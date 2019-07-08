After the police declared Nana Patekar innocent in connection with the sexual harassment case filed by Tanushree Dutta last year, she has filed another petition against the B summary report alleging she wants justice.

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta has filed a protest petition against the B Council report which was submitted by the police recently giving a clean chit to veteran actor Nana Patekar. The next hearing for the same is scheduled on September 7 this year.

With the ongoing MeToo movement, the actor condemned Nana Patekar for harassing her sexually on the set of Horn Ok Pleassss 10 years ago. She filed an official complaint against him last year. After investigating the matter, Mumbai Police claimed that they were not able to get any evidence in support of Dutta’s allegations and gave a clean chit to Nana Patekar.

On June 12, Oshiwara Police filed a B summary report — which is filed when police are not able to find any evidence against the person accused. After the report was released, Tanushree asserted that she will not let this matter go until she gets justice from the system.

She alleged that all the eyewitnesses from the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss were not inquired and those who were asked were being given bribes and told not to speak of the matter. The court has granted them time to file an affidavit against the B summary report, the actor said.

Apart from Nana Patekar, many Bollywood celebrity names came up during the metoo movement, from 90s’ actor Alok Nath to director Vikas Bahl. Later, the allegations against Vikas Bahl were dissolved and he was proclaimed innocent.

