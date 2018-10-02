Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar sexual harassment controversy: Ashique Banaya Apne actor Tanushree Dutta compared Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) with terrorist organisations like Al-Qaeda and ISIS. Tanushree Dutta claimed that she was attacked by MNS workers on behest of Nana Patekar.

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar sexual harassment controversy: Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta on Monday claimed that she was attacked by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker on directions of Nana Patekar. Tanushree Dutta compared MNS with terrorist organisations like Al-Qaeda and ISIS. “MNS is not just a party but an ideology like Al-Qaeda or ISIS…they are a violent disruptive communal, intolerant ideology and anyone from any profession can pledge allegiance to it,” said Tanushree Dutta, quotes ANI.

A few days ago, Tanushree Dutta had accused the senior actor Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her during the shoot of ‘Horn OK Pleassss’ film in 2008.

Tanushree added that the Nana Patekar tried to cover up the attack with a lie. “There was a lie that was spun by the four culprits; Nana, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddique as well as their supporters on set and outside the set- the MNS party, who were called to mob-attack me,” said Tanushree Dutta.

