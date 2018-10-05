A defamation case was filed against Tanushree Dutta for her remarks about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. The complaint was filed by MNS Beed district unit president Sumant Dhas at Kaij police station, alleging that she had defamed his party chief.

The case was registered against Dutta under section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC)

Earlier, the youth wing of Bal Thackeray’s party had threatened violence if the 34-year-old actor enters the Bigg Boss house. The MNS workers handed over a letter to the makers of the popular reality TV show on their set in Lonavla after rumours started doing the rounds that actor Tanushree Datta will enter the ongoing Bigg Boss edition.

Dutta recently said Raj Thackeray wanted to succeed late Bal Thackeray as the Shiv Sena chief, but could not do so. Tanushree Dutta had compared MNS with terrorist organisations like Al-Qaeda and ISIS, saying that MNS was involved in vandalising her vehicle when she opted out of the 2008 film.

On the other hand, accused actor, Nana Patekar has maintained silence over the issue. However, the actor’s lawyer, Rajendra Shirodkar, claimed that he has sent a legal notice to Dutta for making false allegations against his client.

Meanwhile, Tanushree Dutta has been given police protection, Mumbai police have posted armed police personnel outside her house following her remarks about Bal Thackeray.

