Celebrated Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has come out in the support of actress Tanushree Datta who a couple of days had accused industry actor Nana Patekar for sexual harassment 9 years ago during the sets of the movie Horn Ok Pleassss, released in the year 2009. Anurag Kashyap citing film producer Janice Sequeira’s tweet said that the speculations about the intention of the survivor should stop now. In another tweet, Anurag Kashyap said, “If my previous tweet sounds vague let me clarify it. This should stop the questioning of intention of Tanushree Datta because there is a witness account of what happened and Janice Sequeira is as credible …”

Film producer Janice Sequeira’s has also supported Tanushree Datta and said that some incidents that take place even a decade ago remain fresh in your memory. She added, “What happened with Tanushree Dutta on the sets of “Horn Ok Please” is one such incident – I was there.”

A couple of days ago, Tanushree Datta dropped a bomb-shell on Bollywood actor Nana Patekar and alleged that she was harassed by him on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss, almost a decade ago. She added that many A-listers in the industry know the dark sides of Bollywood but nobody comes up to the front and speak against those who are involved in these shallow acts. Tanushree Datta also accused Nana Patekar of being disrespectful towards female actors.

