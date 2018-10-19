In a written response to CINTAA and Fox Star Studios, which reportedly released Nana Patekar from Housefull 4, Tanushree Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case: Dutta said that she is thoroughly disappointed by the stand taken by the association on the issue. She said that she was assured that strict action will be taken against Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Sami Siddique and director Rakesh Sarang in relation with Horn Ok Pleassss incident, but nothing has been done so far.

Just a day after Nana Patekar filed his response to the notice issued to him by the Cine & TV Artist Association (CINTAA), Tanushree Dutta on Friday slammed the association and Fox Star Studios for not doing enough to help her get justice. She rather lamented the fact that she has been asked to follow the standard legal procedures where she will end up following a queue which will take years to clear up.

In a written response to CINTAA and Fox Star Studios, which reportedly released Nana Patekar from Housefull 4, Tanushree Dutta said that she is thoroughly disappointed by the stand taken by the association on the issue. She said that she was assured that strict action will be taken against Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Sami Siddique and director Rakesh Sarang in relation with Horn Ok Pleassss incident, but nothing has been done so far.

The Bollywood actress claimed that when she asked for a legal aid from the film body to help her, since Nana Patekar had threatened her with a legal lawsuit, she was denied the aid. She continued saying that despite following all the procedures as requested by CINTAA, there has been no action on her complaint.

“It seems CINTAA’s support of #MeToo is only limited to media interaction and big words. Actions speak louder than words!!” she added.

Continuing her attack, Tanushree Dutta went on to add that it proves yet again that the actors association in India can never be trusted to bring any retribution in sexual harassment cases which is endemic and rampant in Bollywood. The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor said that CINTAA has always been too weak as an organisation as she herself saw 10 years back; and the one chance they had at redemption, they blew that too.

“And to think that so many actors pay their yearly membership fees to CINTAA, it has failed me again,” said Dutta.

The Chocolate actor was also critical of Fox Star Studios for relieving Nana Patekar from Housefull 4 but still retaining the scenes he had shot with them in the early part of the production phase.

“I was outnumbered then and I am outnumbered now even! This is the story of countless millions in our nation who endure workplace harassment. And CINTAA and Fox Star Studios still wait for a grand jury to decide who is guilty before they take concrete action,” she said concluding her statement.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More