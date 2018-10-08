Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar controversy is the hot scoop of the Bollywood industry and several actors have come in support of Tanushree. Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media where Akshay Kumar can be seen speaking against Tanushree. As soon as Akshay Kumar came to know about the morphed video, he filed a complaint with the cyber police station at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) alleging that the video can damage his reputation.

Amidst Tanushree Duta and Nana Patekar on-going controversy, Akshay Kumar has filed a complaint at the cyber police station at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), alleging that a morphed viral video featuring him can damage his reputation. In the video, Akshay Kumar can be seen expressing his views against Tanushree, where in reality he hadn’t spoken anything regarding the issue.

Police officers have confirmed the news about the FIR. Talking about the morphed video, a police officer said a video started surfacing on social media a few days ago in which it looks like Kumar is expressing his views on the Dutta-Patekar controversy, which he never did.

ALSO READ: Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy: Mira Rajput chooses a side

While speaking to a leading daily, another officer said they tried to search the video on YouTube, but could not get it. Probably, it was blocked or removed. They have asked him to produce a copy of the video. The inquiry is still going on and the culprit may face action under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Tanushree Dutta has revied a decade old case when Nana Patekar allegedly misbehaved with her on the sets while filming a song of 2008 movie Horn Ok Pleasss. Several actors have come in support of Tanushree for raising her voice against the actor. Mira Rajput, Priyanka Chopra, Frieda Pinto, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar have extended their support for the actor. However, Nana Patekar had denied all the allegations against him and has slapped a legal notice.

ALSO READ: Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Controversy: Kajol says harassment exists in Bollywood

The actor had filed a complaint in 2008 at the Oshiwara police station against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Sameer Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang. She again registered the complaint against the actor. She also lodged a complaint with CINTAA in March 2008 but no action was taken.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More