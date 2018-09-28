Another actor has recently come out in the support of Tanushree Dutta and he is none another than Arjun Kapoor. Half Girlfriend actor on Friday said that if Tanushree is telling the truth then the industry needs to create such an environment that nobody experiences the same thing again.

Another actor has recently come out in the support of Tanushree Dutta and he is none another than Arjun Kapoor. Half Girlfriend actor on Friday said that if Tanushree is telling the truth then the industry needs to create such an environment that nobody experiences the same thing again. He said that it is compulsory to create an environment of safety and equality so that the women working should feel safe because that is something really important.

He further added that it’s really disappointing that such a thing has happened with the actor. The Half Girlfriend actor also expressed his displeasure over the fact that Tanushree took over 10 years to express what she went through on the sets of Horn ok Pleassss. He added that as a part of the industry, he doesn’t want any girl to suffer such circumstances as it’s their job to make the industry the safest place in the world. He further said that if the allegations made by Dutta are true, then there is definitely a need to introspect.

ALSO READ: Tanushree Dutta accuses filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of sexual harassment

A storm hit the B-town a couple of days ago when former actor Tanushree Dutta revealed that she was sexually assaulted by veteran actor Nana Patekar on the sets of a film around a decades ago. However, Patekar denied the allegations saying there were around 50-100 people were present on the sets, so it can’t be true. Earlier in the day, his lawyer also sent a notice seeking an apology from the actor for her statement.

Besides this, Tanushree recently accused director Vivek Agnihotri on the similar grounds during the shoot of her movie Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar harassment controversy

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More