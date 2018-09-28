Soon after veteran actor Nana Patekar laughed off the accusations made by former Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar came out in support for the Aashiq Banaya Apne actress and took to social media site Twitter and wrote that Tanushree's courage should be admired and no one should question her intentions.

Soon after veteran actor Nana Patekar laughed off the accusations made by former Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar came out in support for the Aashiq Banaya Apne actress and took to social media site Twitter and wrote that Tanushree’s courage should be admired and no one should question her intentions. Besides Farhan Akhtar, other Bollywood actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Swara Bhasker, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, among others also came in support for Tanushree Dutta after she spoke about her sexual harassment experience.

After Tanushree’s revelations, it seems like India has started its own #metoo movement. However, one on side where these Bollywood actors are supporting Tanushree after she spoke about her sexual abuse experience with Nana Patekar, other Bollywood celebs such as Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan who are often vocal about such issues have kept shut.

This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned. https://t.co/Ola3MNdmtS — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 27, 2018

She even accused Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri of sexual harassment. Another journalist spoke about Tanushree Dutta’s experience and said that she was present at the time of the incident.

