Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy: According to sources, Welcome actor Nana Patekar who will be seen in the fourth instalment of Housefull franchise, is missing from the sets of the movie. The actor who has been accused of sexually harassing Dutta landed in Jaisalmer but didn't appear on the sets for shooting.

While Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar controversy taking an ugly side, it seems like the accusations are effecting Patekar so much that the actor is missing from the sets of his upcoming movie. Bollywood celebs like Twinkle Khanna, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Farhan Akhtar took to a step forward to support Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor who revealed some shocking incidents about Andha Ydh actor. Well, Farhan Khan took to her official Instagram account to share a photo which featured Welcome actor Nana Patekar along with Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and the crew of the upcoming fourth instalment of Housefull 4. The producer-director on her Isnta post wrote, “taking the ‘not so private charter’ flight to Jaisalmer.”

According to the sources, the actor has landed in Jaisalmer on Thursday, September 27 with his Housefull team but is missing from the sets. The actor was supposed to join the cast and crew of the film to shoot for the sequence but he neither appeared or informed the crew. But reports are doing the round that Sajid Khan will later shoot Patekar’s scenes.

Talking about the controversy, Tanushree Dutta has accused Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2009 on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. Many Bollywood celebs took to their official Twiter handle to support the actress. Calling the accusation baseless, Patekar broke his silence and claimed that there were around 50 to 100 people on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss so what sexual harassment is Dutta talking about.

On the work front, Nana Patekar will next be seen in Sajid Khan’s comedy film Housefull 4. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the fourth instalment of Housefull franchise stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani and Johnny Lever. Made under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film hit the theatres next year.

