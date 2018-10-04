Tanushree Dutta's recent allegations against Nan Patekar has stirred a controversy in Bollywood. Several actors have come out to show their support to the actor. Now, Kajol has expressed her opinions regarding the issue. She not only shed light on MeToo movement but also said that there is no denial about the existence of the sexual harassment in the industry.

In a series of statements by several celebrities, another Bollywood actor has come out in support of Tanushree Dutta. She is none other than Kajol. In an interview to a TV news channel, Kajol said Tanushree Dutta had spoken a reality.

Expressing her opinions about sexual harassment, she added harassment exists in every field and therefore there is no denying that it doesn’t happen in Bollywood industry. Talking elaborately on the issue, it’s a matter of concern which we should talk about it. Not just that, she also said that men are also equally vulnerable to sexual harassment.

She has never encountered any case as she had always heard in rumours. Additionally, no one would come in person to claim his crime. Had she been a witness of any incident, she would have stood up for it, she said.

Speaking on MeToo movement, she said the purpose to begin the Me Too movement is dependent on the self-belief. Therefore, it is necessary for the victims to take a stand for themselves.

Tanushree Dutta allegedly accused Nana Patekar of his misconduct and inappropriate behaviour on the shooting set of 2008 movie Horn Ok Pleassss. Reacting to the allegations, Nana Patekar had sent a legal notice to Tanushree to seek an apology.

Tanushree Dutta has revived a ten-year-old case. She even complained to Cine And TV Artistes Association or CINTAA but no action was taken. Now, the film body apologised for having ignored Tanushree’s complaint a decade ago.

Tanushree Dutta was away from the limelight for quite some time. She was last seen in Apartment and then moved to The United States.

Till now, the celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut and several other actors have come out in support of the Bollywood actor.

On the work front, Kajol is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Helicopter Eela. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the movie is all set to hit the screens on October 12.

