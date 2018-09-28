After Tanushee's shocking cliam of inappropriate and aggressive behaviour started doing rounds on the internet, many actors have come out to support her while many are choosing to keep mum on the subject. Lastest to support Tanushree is Ishaqzaade actor Parineeti Chopra.

It's also bizarre that how actors are choosing easy way out saying they don't know aboout the issue.

The Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy is not just only an internet rage, many Bollywood actors and actresses have come out to support Tanushree Dutta to bring down curtains on such sordid happenings in Bollyood. Lastest to support Tanushree is Ishaqzaade actor Parineeti Chopra.

Tunushress Dutta has accused Nana Patekar of inappropriate and aggressive behaviour on the sets of 2009 film Horn Ok Pleassss, which eventually led her to retract from the project.

Panineeti Chopra has come out saying that the world ought to believe the survivors of such harassment. “Survivors are survivors because they have dealt with something horrible and come out on the other side. So believe them, respect them,” said Parineeti in her Tweet.

First, Farhan came out to support Tanushree, then Priyanka Chopra voicer her concern and chipped in, then Parineeti Chopra tagged sister Priyanka’s tweet and voiced the fact that the issue needs to come out in public.

This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned. https://t.co/Ola3MNdmtS — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 27, 2018

I agree too. Survivors are survivors because they have dealt with something horrible and come out on the other side. So believe them, respect them. @janiceseq85 #TanushreeDutta — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 28, 2018

It’s also bizarre that how actors are choosing easy way out saying they don’t know aboout the issue. On Wedesday, it was none other than Amitabh Bachchan who refused to comment on the issue. It should be noted that there are the matters that require weight of such iconic personality.

When asked about Tanushree’s claim, which is also rare in Bollywood in terms of an actor naming her alleged abuser in public, the veteran star said, “Neither am I Tanushree, nor am I Nana Patekar, so how can I comment on this?”

Now if yoo post this comment with Amitabh’s compelling portrayal of a lawyer in Pink, who delivers the heartwarming “Na, ka matlab na hota hai”, it all seems just a dialogue mouthed by an actor who doesn’t have an opinion of the controversy himself.

Amitabh is not alone, Bollywood’s Dabangg actor Salman Khan it seems is not so dabangg anymore. Earlier today, when Salman was asked about the issue, he said he needs to understand the issue first.

