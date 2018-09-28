Amid several celebrities who have been extending their support to Tanushree Dutta, Rang De Basanti fame Siddharth Suryanarayan has also come forward to support the former actor. Till now, several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chaddha, Twinkle Khanna and Priyanka Chopra have come forward to support the actor.

Amid several celebrities who have been extending their support to Tanushree Dutta, Rang De Basanti fame Siddharth Suryanarayan has also come forward to support the former actor. On Friday, the actor shared his harsh opinion regarding the matter via his Twitter handle. The actor posted a series of tweets backing Dutta. Expressing his concern, the actor tweeted that if a woman is trying to tell the world about abuse, we should listen to it even if she is lying on her deathbed or it has been 50 years since the incident has happened. He added that those who are in a rush to silent her voice have a great problem with them.

The actor further went on saying that reporting an abuse is traumatic as people analyse the victim for it in the public. Dubbing those who are suggesting the woman has done it for attention as bastards, the actor said that such people leave the victim with a benefit of the doubt. He concluded by saying enough with victim shaming and innocent men will overcome any accusation.

ALSO READ: Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy: Twinkle Khanna backs Tanushree, details inside

If a women speaks out about abuse, you listen. Even if it's on her deathbed 50 years after the incident,you listen. If you ask why she didn't speak earlier or you rush to dismiss her, the problem is with you. There will be investigation; but first, listen. Period. #TanushreeDutta — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 28, 2018

Reporting abuse is traumatic. To be analyzed in public for it is torture. To have some bastard suggest the woman is doing it for attention is inhuman. You always give the victim benefit of the doubt. Enough with shaming! Innocent men will overcome any accusation! #TanushreeDutta — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 28, 2018

ALSO READ: Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy: Swara Bhaskar extends support to Tanushree

A couple of days ago, Tanushree Dutta triggered a new controversy in the B-town after she revealed that she was sexually assaulted by her co-star and veteran actor Nana Patekar on the sets of film Horn ok Pleassss back in 2008. Till now, several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chaddha, Twinkle Khanna and Priyanka Chopra have come forward to support the actor.

However, Patekar has denied all the allegations against him as baseless. He said that people can continue saying anything against him, but he will continue doing his work.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More