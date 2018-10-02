Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, who had accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment has now said that she has not received any notice from actor's side. Following Tanushree's allegations, Nana Patekar counsel had said that a legal notice was being sent asking her to issue an apology for levelling allegations against Nana Patekar, but now the actress has said that she has not any notice.

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta who had accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment has now said that she has not received any notice from actor’s side. Following Tanushree’s allegations, Nana Patekar counsel had said that a legal notice was being sent to Tanushree to issue an apology for levelling allegations against Nana Patekar, but now the actress has said that she has not received it. Tanushree has said that these threats are being put so that others like her would be scared to come forward. She added that anyone with a similar experience who comes forward should not worry about these kinds of intimidation tactics.

Further speaking on the issue, Tanushree Dutta said she hopes that the entire nation will support her. Tanushree Dutta said that country’s media is in solidarity with this movement, therefore, this a good time to take on these remorseless men to task and set a strong example in the society. She further added that society takes these cases lightly due to which situation becomes endemic that lead to extreme cases like her.

Several Bollywood celebrities had come forward and supported Tanushree Dutta in her fight against sexual harassment. B-town celebs like Anurag Kashyap, Dimple Kapadia, Siddharth, Twinkle Khanna, Swara Bhaskar and many other have already supported her.

Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her almost a decade ago on the sets of film Horn ok Pleasss. She had also questioned Nana Patekar’s behaviour with women actors. However, Nana Patekar has denied these allegations and said that there were many people on the set so he doesn’t know what sexual harassment is she talking about.

