Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta Rao controversy, Nana Patekar laughs off the sexual harassment comment made by Tanushree which happened 10 years back in 2008 on the sets of Horn Ok Please, all actors are supporting and standing up with Tanushree Dutta, details inside.

Accused veteran actor Nana Patekar has laughed off Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment allegations against him. Superstars Big B i.e Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan who talk about women safety and gender equality have evaded commenting on this controversy.

However, actors Sonam Kapoor, Farahan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chadha, Priyanka Chopra and actor turned author Twinkle Khanna have shown their support and are standing with 34-year-old actress Tanushree Dutta who has accused Nana Patekar of sexual abuse that took place 10 years back on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2008.

Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, Sonam Kapoor, renowned Bollywood actress said that many of her coworkers have gone through same things have been bullied and harassed, but that is their story to tell. They need our encouragement and our support to be survivors rather than victims. And she supports and is standing up with Tanushree Dutta in support of her sexual harassment case.

Many of my co-workers,female and male have been harassed and bullied, but it’s their story to tell. If we don’t encourage their voices and instead vilify and question them, how will victims ever become survivors? Let them speak up! Stand up with them! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 28, 2018

I believe #TanushreeDatta and @janiceseq85 recollection of the account. Janice is my friend, and she is anything but an exaggerator or a liar. And it’s upto us to stand together. https://t.co/sF3mS5o1P8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 28, 2018

Sonam Kapoor is one of the highest paid actresses and has been recently seen in the movie Sanju and Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam Kapoor is married to the businessman Anand Ahuja, she is known for her outspoken personality and is credited as one of the Bollywood’s most fashionable celebrity.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More