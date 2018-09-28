Nana Patekar and Tanushree controversy, Twinkle Khanna actor turned author tweets about how brave is Tanushree to stand for herself and isn't a victim but a survivor. Nana Patekar is considering to file a legal action against Tanushree Dutta.

Accused actor of Nathuram Godse movie, NanaPatekarr has laughed off Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment allegations against him. Superstars Big B i.e Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan who talk about women safety and gender equality have given diplomatic statements on this controversy.

However, actors Sonam Kapoor, Farahan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chaddha, Priyanka Chopra and actor turned author Twinkle Khanna have shown their support and are standing with 34-year-old actress Tanushree Dutta who has accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss that happened 10 years back in 2008.

Taking to Twitter earlier this Friday morning Twinkle Khanna actor turned author tweeted about that before judging or shaming Tanushree Dutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of the superstars. Tanushree Dutta is a survivor rather than a victim and all actors are standing up to support and back her up and to know she isn’t alone in this fight.

Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us! https://t.co/f8Nj9YWRvE — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 28, 2018

Twinkle’s husband Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth have been named by Tanushree Dutta as having known of Nana Patekar’s alleged behaviour.

Nana Patekar is considering to file a legal action against Tanushree Dutta.

