Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta who made headlines after she revealed that she was harassed by Ab Tak Chappan actor Nana Patekar while the two were shooting for an item song for Horn Ok Pleassss some 10 years back in 2008, reacted to the support tweet shared by former Bollywood actress and author Twinkle Khanna that left everyone stunned. After Tanushree Dutta came out and expressed that the trauma from 2008 incident still haunts her, the Bollywood fraternity from Amitabh Bachchan to Aamir Khan all came out in support of the actress.

While reacting to the tweet put out by Mrs Funnybones in support of the actress, Tanushree Dutta thanked her for standing beside. She later questioned her husband’s — Akshay Kumar — stand and added that he is still working with Nana Patekar.

Talking to ZoomTV. com, Tanushree Dutta said that she was thankful to Twinkle Khanna for extending her support. However, she later questioned her and asked ‘what about her husband?’

In the interview, Tanushree Dutta claimed that Akshay Kumar is already or was about to start working with Nana Patekar on a project. Extending support to the actress over Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta controversy, Twinkle Khanna attached a Twitter thread to her tweet and said that all those who are shaming the actress must go through the following thread before speaking on the controversy.

On the other hand, reacting to the 10-year-old controversy, National award winner, Nana Patekar has refuted the allegations levelled by Tanushree Dutta and has further sought an apology from the actress.

