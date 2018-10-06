In the complaint, Tanushree Dutta said that on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss, she was inappropriately touched by Nana Patekar. She has alleged that the Bollywood actor grabbed him on the pretext of showing her how to do a specific dance step.

Tanushree Dutta on Saturday filed sexual harassment charges against Nana Patekar in Oshiwara Police Station, Mumbai. In the complaint, the Bollywood actress complained against renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui, director Rakesh Sarang and MNS party workers. Dutta has said that she was sexually molested by Nana Patekar during the shooting of 2008 Hindi film Horn Ok Pleassss.

The Aashiq Banaya Apne actress has filed the complaint under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354(A), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of India Penal Code.

According to sources, Nana Patekar will attend a press conference on Tuesday and address the concerns raised by Tanushree Dutta.

Dutta further said that when she went to the choreographer, producer and director to complain about Nana’s misbehaviour, they turned a blind eye to the matter and did nothing to rectify it. She has also alleged that when she escalated the matter, several MNS workers threatened and hassled her.

Tanushree Dutta had to ultimately pull out of the movie as she was not comfortable with the dance sequences she was asked to do.

Her decision to finally file a complaint in the sexual harassment case has come after a couple of hours after Nana Patekar denied all charges levelled by Tanushree Dutta. He said that the Bollywood actress has been lying through her teeth about the whole matter.

