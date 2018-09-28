Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reacted on Tanushree Dutta's controversy where she has accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. At an event in Mumbai, Salman said he was not about the whole controversy. If there is something then legal team would handle it.

Tanushree Dutta’ allegations against the Bollywood actor Nana Patekar has stirred a controversy in the Bollywood industry. Celebrities are frequently asked to react on the issue. After Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, íts Bollywood actor Salman Khan who has been asked on the same. While attending an event in Mumbai, on being asked about the controversy Salman Khan said he was not aware of it. Let him know and understand what is happening. The legal team will handle the issue. A video has been shared by a journalist which is surfacing on the Internet. Check out the video

Recently, on the trailer launch of Thugs of Hindostan, Amitabh Bachchan refused to react on the issue. Till now, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor are some of the celebrities who have reacted on the controversy.

Nana Patekar recently broke the silence on the issue. He laughed off at the controversy. At the same time, he said his legal team would handle the issue.

Not just that, as per reports Tanushree has even accused the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of harassment. Recalling the shoot days of Chocolate: The Dark Secret she mentioned that Vivek asked her to strip and dance and cues to the actor Irrfan Khan.

In 2017, several Hollywood actors such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow accused the Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. Later, #MeToo movement was kickstarted across the nation where several people came out in open to speak against the harassment.

