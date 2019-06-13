Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar sexual harassment case: Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta has reacted to clean chit to Nana Patekar. In a statement, she called the Mumbai Police corrupt and question the legal system which gave a clean chit to Nana Patekar who has been accused of harassment by several women.

In the sexual harassment case filed by Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta against Nana Patekar, Mumbai Police on Thursday informed the local court that they would not be able to prosecute the accused due to lack of evidence. After the recent development, Tanushree Dutta in a statement said, the witnesses have been silenced by intimidation and fake witnesses were put forth to weaken the case. Dutta had levelled the allegations of sexual harassment and misbehaviour during the shoot of 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss.

The anguished actor also raised a finger on the police investigation. She said, a corrupt police force and legal system giving a clean chit to an even more corrupt person Nana who has been accused even in the past of bullying, intimidation and harassment by several women in the film Industry. She asked that Why Police was in rush to file a B summary report when all her witnesses have not even recorded their statements?? She added that she is neither shocked nor surprised as being a woman in India, women are now used to such things.

Earlier the day, the Mumbai Police filed a closure report in the #MeToo case against Nana Patekar on grounds of lack of evidence. Mumbai Police’s response was a major set back for the actress as police said it could not find any concrete evidence against Patekar, hence they were unable to continue the investigation.

Tanushree Dutta alleged harassment case against Nana Patekar: Nana Patekar's lawyer, Advocate Aniket Nikam says, "The entire allegations against my client were false from the inception. My client is innocent and justice will be served." (file pic) pic.twitter.com/c2zjRcZFzP — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

