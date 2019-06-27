#MeToo Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case closed: The case takes a new turn as Tanushree Dutta fails to appear before the Women's Commission. The case has reportedly been closed by Mumbai police due to lack of evidence against Nana Patekar. Read the article to know more.

MeToo Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case closed: After the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case ignited the #MeToo movement in India and shocked millions of people, the situation has taken an unexpected turn. The Mumbai police have reportedly closed the case after not being able to find evidence against Patekar.

Dutta claimed that she had faced sexual harassment on the set of the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleasss at the hands of Patekar. After filing many complaints, when no action was taken, the actress turned to almost every women’s organization including the Women’s Commission. The 35-year-old also accused the Women’s Commission of not taking proper action or offering any aid, which the organization denied in a press conference this week.

In the press conference, the Women’s Commission revealed that the organization followed all necessary procedures in the case. Although true that Dutta approached the Commission for help, even after repeated summons the actress has failed to appear before them. The actress reportedly sent a third party to provide statements instead of arriving herself.

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar in a recent report stated that along with the notices sent to the accused, Dutta was also summoned to provide details to the case. As the actress did not turn up, the organization has begun the process of filing a B Summary report. The case has been officially closed.

The Women’s Commission in the press conference on Wednesday also stated that all necessary protocol took place in the proceedings of the complaint according to guidelines of a sexual harassment case and provided proper assistance to Dutta in every manner possible.

