Taking to her Twitter handle, Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar shared the thread of tweets posted by the female assistant director who was present on the sets when the entire incident happened. Besides Swara, Bollywood celebrities including, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Twinkle Khanna and Priyanka Chopra extended their support for the actor.

A few days ago, former Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta hit the headlines after she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn ok Pleassss ten years ago. While B-town celebs were trying to continue their awkward silence on the matter, a tweet from a female assistant director turned the entire matter upside down. Following her tweet, several celebrities extended their support to the actor. One of the actors, who supported Tanushree was Swara Bhaskar. Taking to her Twitter handle, the actor shared the thread of tweets posted by the female assistant director who was present on the sets when the entire incident happened.

Till now, the actor has shared several tweets sharing the actor. In the first tweet supporting Tanushree, the actor shared a video along with the hashtag #IBelieveYouTanushreeDutta. Besides Swara, Bollywood celebrities including, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Twinkle Khanna and Priyanka Chopra extended their support for the actor.

Controversy erupted after Tanushree Dutta revealed that around ten years ago, she was sexually assaulted by Patnekar on the sets of a film Horn Ok Pleasss. Earlier on Thursday, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan also supported Tanushree Dutta.

Swara Bhaskar has always remained vocal when it comes to sharing her opinions on several issues. Meanwhile, most of the celebrities are still trying to maintain their silence on the matter.

Earlier in the day, Nana Patekar broke his silence on the matter and denied the sexual molestation charges levelled against him. He revealed that there were over 50-100 people who were present on the sets, so nothing like sexual harassment has occurred. He also said that people can say whatever they want to say about him but he will continue doing his work.

