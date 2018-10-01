Tanushree Dutta has issued a statement according to which the actor is unwell and wants to take some days off before continuing her battle again. In the statement, the actor said that in the last eight years she has become used to live a peaceful lifestyle. However, from the last few days, she has been feeling tired as talking and she had to go all out talking and interacting with press up to 16 hours a day.

A huge controversy broke out in B-town a few days ago when former actor Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her around a decade ago on the sets of film Horn Ok Pleassss. The decade-long vendetta saw several claims and statements from both the parties and from those who came out to support the alleged victim. Meanwhile, Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor has asserted that she is taking some rest and will stay away from the ongoing battle for a few days. The former actor recently issued a statement that revealed that the actor is not doing well and wants to take some days off before continuing her battle again.

In the statement, the actor said that in the last eight years she has become used to live a peaceful lifestyle. However, from the last few days, she has been feeling tired as talking and she had to go all out talking and interacting with press up to 16 hours a day. She added that the routine has drained her out and it will take some days for her to regain the power back.

Dubbing the battle as her dharma, the actor said that she has jumped into the battle not only for her sake but for the sake of countless millions. For a quite some time, Tanushree had been leaving away from the country. It was only in July when she returned to India.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Nana Patekar lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar has sent a legal notice seeking an apology to the actor. However, Dutta denied all the reports and her team issued a notice that claimed that the actor has not received any such notice.

In the meantime, several B-town stars like Twinkle Khanna, Kangana Ranaut, Pooja Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar and many others extended their support to the actor.

