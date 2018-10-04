Taslima Nasreen, the Bangladesh-born author living in exile in New Delhi, supported former actor Tanushree Dutta in her #MeToo movement. Taking to her Twitter handle, Dwikhandito author said that women in Bollywood should not accuse the prominent actors of sexual harassment.

A few days back, former actor Tanushree Dutta brought the heat of Me Too movement to Bollywood after she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on a film set around a decade ago. Several celebrities came forward to support the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor that offered a pace to the movement. Recently, another woman extended her support to Tanushree and her Me Too movement. Taslima Nasreen, the Bangladesh-born author living in exile in New Delhi, supported the actor in a satirical way.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Dwikhandito author said that women in Bollywood should not accuse the prominent actors of sexual harassment. She added that Bollywood is not Hollywood, thus no one will stand by the women. She ended her tweet using the hashtag #MeToo.

Bollywood is not Hollywood. Women must not accuse famous and influential Bollywood men of sexual harassment. No one will stand by women. #MeToo — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) October 4, 2018

Since now several celebrities, including Richa Chaddha, Twinkle Khanna, Farhan Akhtar, and a female journalist who alleged that she was present on the sets while the entire incident happened, have come forward to support the actor.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Tanushree Dutta has received two legal notices from filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and Nana Patekar respectively. Responding to this, the actor said that it is her price of speaking out. The actor has recently alleged that she has been receiving violent threats from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Besides this, the MNS recently handed over a letter to Bigg Boss makers as it was reported that the actor is making an entry to the reality show. The youth wing of the party has threatened the makers of violence at the Lonavala set if the actor enters the house.

Following the threats by MNS workers, the actor has been provided with a police protection. Mumbai police have also deployed armed personnel outside her house.

