Tanushree Dutta on Wednesday accused Nana Patekar of molesting her and making sexual advances towards her. The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress explained that during the shooting of 2008 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, Patekar was very aggressive, pushed her around and misbehaved with her on the set.

A day after Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta accused film industry veteran Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her, Patekar on Thursday laughed off the allegations made by Dutta saying he doesn’t want to waste time talking about it. The 67-year-old star also said that he is pondering over taking a legal course against her. While shrugging off the allegations, Nana Patekar asked, “What do you mean sexual harassment? There were 50 to 100 people present at the set with me during the shoot.”

In her allegations, Dutta reiterated that when she complained of his behaviour, her complaint was not heard. “He also demanded to do an intimate step with me even though it was my solo dance. It was total harassment,” said the 34-year-old actress.

She went on to say that in a bid to pressurise her in succumbing to his advances, Nana Patekar used his political clout and sent goons to torment her.

Retaliating back to her accusations, Nana Patekar not only laughed them off, he even said that he is looking into taking legal action against her. Later, he stressed that people can say whatever they want to say, it will not become a deterrent to his work.

Tanushree Dutta also roped in renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya calling him a liar and a culprit of equal degree. Earlier, Acharya had corroborated the version of Nana Patekar.

Bollywood fraternity has given mixed response to Tanushree Dutta’s claims with Amitabh Bachchan refusing to comment on it while Aamir Khan giving a diplomatic reaction.

