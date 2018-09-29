Hitting back to Nana Patekar's claims that he is going to take legal action against Tanushree Dutta, an infuriated Dutta said that she is putting together a team of lawyers and advocates to defend her interests. She also stressed that she has not received any legal notice from Nana Patekar's side and suggested the Welcome star to step up his game before calling him Bluffmaster Gogo.

In the latest development to the alleged sexual harassment case against Nana Patekar, complainant Tanushree Dutta on Saturday upped the ante against the Hindi film industry veteran and called him ‘Bluffmaster Gogo’ for his legal action threat. She also requested the Bar Association of India to call out and take action against Nana Patekar and other such perpetrators.

Hitting back to Nana Patekar’s claims that he is going to take legal action against Tanushree Dutta, an infuriated Dutta said that she is putting together a team of lawyers and advocates to defend her interests. She also stressed that she has not received any legal notice from Nana Patekar’s side and suggested the Welcome star to step up his game before calling him Bluffmaster Gogo.

“The lawyer along with his client should be questioned and taken to task. I have a humble request to the Bar Association of India to call out and take action against him and other such people who help perpetrators further harass their victims and witnesses in the name of law,” added Tanushree Dutta.

The lawyer along with his client should be questioned&taken to task. I've a humble request to bar association of India to call out&take action against him&other such people who help perpetrators further harass their victims&witnesses in the name of law: Tanushree Dutta (File pic) pic.twitter.com/4qsAyqpviL — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2018

Earlier on Friday, Nana Patekar’s lawyer had given a public statement that Tanushree is throwing blatant lies in media against his client and that he will be sending a legal notice to the Bollywood actress.

All hell had broken loose ever since Tanushree Dutta opened the Pandora’s Box earlier this week when she claimed that she had been sexually molested by Nana Patekar during the shooting of 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. She further alleged that when she failed by his demands, Patekar sent a gang of goons to harass her.

Later in the week, Dutta also blew the whistle on another incident where she was asked to strip naked and dance by director Vivek Agnihotri at the sets of 2005 film Chocolate.

The revelations by Tanushree Dutta have gripped the entire Bollywood with some superstars staying coy on the matter while a majority of them have lambasted Nana Patekar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More