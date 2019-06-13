In October last year, Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of assaulting her while filming a song in 2008 movie Horn Ok Pleassss. Patekar, on the other hand, rubbished such claims.

Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment row: Mumbai Police have filed a closure report in actress Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment case against Nana Patekar on grounds of lack of evidence. In what is being considered a setback for the actress, the police said it could not find enough evidence against Patekar, hence was unable to continue the investigation.

Meanwhile, Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute hasn’t confirmed on the development as he said no official confirmation has been made by the police. The actress had triggered the MeToo movement in October last year when she accused Patekar of harassment during the shooting of their 2009 film ‘Horn OK Pleassss’.

Dutta had earlier rubbished reports of police giving a clean chit to Patekar. She, in fact, claimed that it was Patekar’s public relation team that was spreading false rumours because the accused was not getting any work in the industry after the MeToomovement row triggered up.

In a report published by Times Now the closure to the case has been given on grounds that there was no prima facie case against the actor.

Dutta had accused Patekar of behaving inappropriately with her on the sets of her film ‘Horn Ok Pleassss’. She said Patekar tried to forcefully introduce intimate steps into the choreography of a special song in the film. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya was also a mere spectator during the filming of the song, claimed Dutta. Later, she was replaced by Rakhi Sawant after she walked out of the film.

In an interview to Zoom TV, Dutta had accused Patekar of harassing her while filming a song despite her making it clear she wasn’t comfortable performing lewd, vulgar or uncomfortable steps.

