Rakhi, while narrating the incident said that Tanushree was in her vanity van on the set for 3-4 hours and refused to come out despite several people on the set trying.

Rakhi Sawant has again landed himself in hot legal waters after Tanushree Dutta filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against her for the former’s allegations that Tanushree was under the influence of drugs on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. Speaking on the matter, Tanushree’s advocate Nitin Satpute said that a criminal and civil defamation case has been filed against Rakhi Sawant for maligning his client’s character and image.

Tanushree had accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her during the shooting of Horn Ok Pleassss. She had also blamed choreographer Ganesh Acharya and the filmmakers for harassing her. She further said that Nana called goons who vandalised her car when she raised objections to the uncomfortable choreography and Nana’s behaviour.

Rakhi Sawant had replaced Tanushree in the song and recently in a press conference after Tanushree Dutta’s allegation attracted media attention, said that she was a drug user and that she was making the allegations for attention and publicity.

WHAT TANUSHREE SAID?

Rakhi, while narrating the incident said that Tanushree was in her vanity van on the set for 3-4 hours and refused to come out despite several people on the set trying. While Tanushree had said she was in the van after Nana sexually harassed her, Rakhi alleged that Tanushree was “getting doped” inside and was unconscious for several hours.

She also accused Tanushree of using drugs in the United States. She was staying at my friend Bindu’s house. She took drugs every day there. She was not working there, Rakhi told media.

TANUSHREE-NANA CASE

Meanwhile, Nana Patekar dismissed Tanushree’s allegations and has filed a defamation case against the actress. He has also stepped out of upcoming film Housefull 4 as a result of the accusations.

