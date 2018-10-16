After Tanushree was seen attending Navratri celebrations in Mumbai on Sunday, she underwent a baptism a fire for celebrating amid such atmosphere and today she gave a befitting reply to all the naysayers. Tanushree kick-started the entire #MeToo campaign after she alleged sexual harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Please by veteran actor Nana Patekar. Here's what she said.

Amid the MeToo controversy and the legal notices being slapped on one-another in Bollywood, Tanushree Dutta, who kick-started the entire campaign after she alleged sexual harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Please by veteran Nana Patekar, was spotted at Navratri celebrations in Mumbai on Sunday, however some raised eyebrows on why she went out to celebrate amid such a heated atmosphere. Well, today Tanushree gave a befitting reply to all the naysayers.

Tanushree said that it has become a norm in the society to impose rules on those who speak out against sexual harassment.”This raises an important topic of why girls and women when they have the courage to speak out about harassment,abuse or assault are then further stigmatized by society by imposing on them rules and codes of conduct post complaint,” Dutta said.

Tanushree said that she’ll shine her light bright for all to see as she was not created to lurk in the shadows.And all this she will do while looking stunning,fantabulous and awesome!.

Recounting her stint in the industry, Tanushree said that she has been attending events for the last 10 years since she left the industry, and being happy was her birthright. She said that she has an identity beyond the campaign. Tanushree has been Miss India Universe and lead actress of many movies.

Tanushree in her statement hinted towards the prevalent practice of victims of sexual harassment being looked upon as weak and stigmatised. She said that for all those people still believing in the patriarchy, she’ll show how the new generation girls prosper amid storms.

“My enemies shall be my footstools and i shall rise high upon wings like eagles..if u dont like it too bad EAT YOUR HEARTS OUT!!, Tanushree said.

Tanushree was the first one to stir the #MeToo movement in India that has led to so many bigwigs being called out for their misconduct.

