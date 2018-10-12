Tanushree Dutta who debuted with superhit movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne has been hogging headlines for catalysing the MeToo movement in India. The actor cum model was born in a small town, Jamshedpur and struggled her way into Bollywood. She has appeared in many movies including Chocolate, Dhol, Bhagam Bhag, Good Boy Bad Boy which made her one of the most sizzling ladies of the Industry. Here is all you want to know about her.

Tanushree Dutta is model-turned-actor who is prominently known for her work in Bollywood. She debuted in the year 2005 with two of her hit films—Chocolate and Aashiq Banaya Aapne. The gorgeous lady won the Femina Miss India pageant and thereafter, she got chosen to represent India at the Miss Universe 2004 Pageant.

Her Bollywood career did not last very long but she got famous with her bold character in Aashiq Banaya Aapne where she was starred opposite Emraan Hashmi. Tanushree also featured in several other films including Chocolate, Dhol, Bhagam Bhag, Good Boy Bad Boy and Apartment.

The Bengali beauty has stayed out of the silver screen for a long time now but appeared on the headlines all of a sudden when she revealed the dark side of Nana Patekar in a recent interview.

As the wave of MeToo movement was hitting hard in western countries, Tanushree Dutta brought it into action in our country too. While a media interaction, the 38-year-old actor opened up about her ordeal with veteran actor Nana Patekar. She accused Nana of sexually harassing her while they were rehearsing for an item number of the film Horn Ok Pleassss. She alleged that co-star Nana Patekar pretended to teach her few dance steps and touched her inappropriately.

Catalysing the MeToo movement in India, Tanushree also accused filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of sexual misconduct and said that he asked her to remove her clothes and dance with co-star Irrfan Khan on the sets of Chocolate. She also mentioned that Irfan Khan and Sunil Shetty stood for her at that time.

In her interview with the media house, she also said that Nana Patekar called goons to smash her car and everything was supported by Ganesh Acharya.

The actor filed an FIR in the year 2008 when it all happened but no action was taken against it. Now, on October 6, 2018, she has again reported the case to police and is awaiting a legal action.

This fearless move of Tanushree gave courage to a lot of other actors to share their stories publically and ask for an action or apology. Many of the commoners and celebrities are getting inspired to confront their culprits and not stay quiet anymore.

