Tanushree Dutta, who initially started the MeToo movement, is currently in New Jersey giving lectures in Harvard Business School as a guest speaker. However, the actor is still making news as she will be back on-screens with her short film Inspiration. The reports say that the film will release online on Women’s day on March 8, 2019. The film, Inspiration will be coming up with the stories of sexual harassment. The report said that the movie will feature all the stories of the newcomers in any field and especially those who are unable to get proper guidance and mentors.

Tanushree said that the film is in a new format where reality meets fiction. Talking in detail, she said that she was basically been approached by an online content platform. She further said that she wrote the dialogues on her own by understanding the subject deeply. She plays the role of a guardian angel that give suggestions to the girls in order to show them the right path. Last year, Tanushree initiated the MeToo movement when she opened up about her incident that happened on the sets of her film Ok Horn Pleassss with Nana Patekar against sexual harassment. Post to which many celebrities like Alok Nath, Kailash Kher, Anu Malik, Rajkumar Hirani, Rajat Kapoor, Vikas Behl, and many others got into the trap.

