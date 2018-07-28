Taapsee Pannu who has been busy promoting her upcoming movie Mulk faced the harsh trend when one of the social media users called her a worst looking actor and claimed that after two or three movies, the industry will kick her out. The actor replied that three movies have already been done including Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Badla. She added that sorry to disappoint but he has already signed around two more movies.

Online trolling is not something new for the Bollywood celebrities. Every now and then, celebrities get trolled over social media and some of them have also aced the art to kill the trollers with kindness. One among such Bollywood actor is Pink star Taapsee Pannu. Taapsee, who has been busy promoting her upcoming movie Mulk faced the harsh trend when one of the social media users called her a worst looking actor and claimed that after two or three movies, the industry will kick her out. The user also said that he doesn’t want to see the actor again on big screens. However, the actor did not lose her calm and came up with a befitting reply.

The actor replied that three movies have already been done including Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Badla. She added that sorry to disappoint but he has already signed around two more movies. So, the troller has to suffer her a bit more. However, the trolling did not stop here. After her reply, another Twitter user wrote back to the actor saying that he doesn’t have to suffer as he doesn’t watch her movies, which leaves him unaware of her movies. After finding out the possibility that the actor can raise a question on him being her follower, he said that it is just for the sake to keep myself updated about what tantrums will you throw to promote Mulk in the future.

But 3 toh already ho gayi…. #Mulk #Manmarziyaan and then #Badla and sorry to disappoint u but main already do aur sign kar chuki hu….. thoda toh aur jhelna padega 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/4KDAkqMHyb — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2018

Matlab Entertainment toh provide kar rahi hu main aapko. Matlab actress ka kaam toh ho gaya 😁

P.S- please apna taste behtar keejiye toh picturein bhi dekh payenge.

Jai ShreeRam 🙏🏼 https://t.co/83wHBK84Mo — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2018

To this Taapsee replied that she is satisfied with the fact that she is fulfilling her job as an actor by providing them entertainment. She ended her reply with a suggestion that the user needs to work on his taste in a bid to watch her films. While ending her reply, the actress also wrote “Jai Shree Ram”.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor starrer Mulk, which is a courtroom drama, is all set to hit the big screens on August 3.

