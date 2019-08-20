Student of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria is reportedly dating Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's cousin brother Adaar Jain. They are often spotted at lunch and dinner dates and parties.

Looks like Student of The Year 2 star Tara Sutaria has found love and it is none other than Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s cousin brother Adaar Jain, according to latest rumours which have been doing rounds on social media. They are often spotted on several lunch and dinner dates and recently, the duo was seen in a famous beach restaurant in Mumbai.

According to media reports, it was Tara who took the initiative and became friends with Adaar. However, it was through common friends that they met and have apparently become more than just friends now. Although Tara Sutaria was earlier dating Sidharth Malhotra (according to rumours), it looks like she has found solace in Adaar Jain now.

Tara Sutaria made her powerful debut this year with Student of the Year 2 which was Punit Malhotra’s directorial venture. She made her debut with Ananya Pandey in SOTY 2 which starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Tara Sutaria’s performance in the movie was loved by fans. Tara Sutaria made her debut with SOTY 2 in 2019.

The movie, which was backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. She will be next seen in Ritesh Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer action-drama Marjaavaan which is being helmed by Milap Zaveri and is backed by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Nikkhil Advani. The film is slated to hit the silver screen by the end of 2019.

Tara Sutaria will also be seen in Milan Luthria’s directorial venture Tadap which marks the Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty. The film is slated to hit the big screen on September 18 this year. She is one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood and already has a massive fan base on social media.

