Bollywood star Tara Sutaria is counted amongst the hottest stars who leaves no chance of giving major fashion goals to her fans. It seems that the actor wants to try herself in different genres and is currently eyeing on to become a part of Anees Bazmee's upcoming film Aankhen 2.

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria, who last appeared in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, astonished her fans completely with her debut and is also known for conquering the heart of her fans with her stunning attire. Her character in Student of the Year 2 was well praised among the youngsters and also gave major fashion goals to her fans in the film. Currently, the hardworking actor is busy working for Milap Zaveri’s upcoming film Marjaavaan with Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.

Moreover, the actor has also signed for Sajid Nadiadwala’s remake film RX 100. Recently reports revealed that Tara Sutaria met Anees Bazmee with her business manager, moreover, Anees is also busy searching for actors for his next project. Later, in an interview, Anees revealed that he is currently gearing up for his project Aankhen 2. If reports are to be believed, Tara Sutaria is eager to come on-board of Aankhen 2.

Reportedly, the makers of the film are looking for a larger star cast and together the team has met many celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Vicky Kaushal and Jacqueline Fernandez for the film. Talking about the film, Aankhen 2 is a sequel of celebrated film Aankhen which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen and Arjun Rampal in lead roles.

Talking about the actor, Tara Sutaria initially commenced her career with Television by appearing as a child artist with Disney India’s Big Bada Boom and then appeared in sitcoms– The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie.

