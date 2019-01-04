Tara Sutaria hot video: The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir fame beauty Tara Sutaria is one of the most beautiful divas who is all set to make her Bollywood debut. The gorgeous lady who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, simply slayed her movie look in a head to toe white attire.

Tara Sutaria hot video: The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir fame beauty Tara Sutaria is one of the most beautiful divas who is all set to make her Bollywood debut. The gorgeous lady who is often spotted having a gala time with another beauty Ananya Pandey, is quite active on social media. Sutaria who was also a part of Oye Jassie and Shake It Up, is not just the famous in the industry for all good reason but is also the budding up Internet sensation.

Recently, Instant Bollywood took to their official Instagram handle to share her movie date look. In hot white coloured shots with a white shirt, Tara Sutaria simply took our breath away and forced us to miss summer which still has few months to arrive. With mud coloured handbag, on the point makeup and hairdo, Tara Sutaria’s look is the perfect look for summers. The beautiful lady was out on the streets of Juhu for a movie. If you missed her latest Instagram video, here’s the sneak peek to it:

On the work front, Tara Sutaria is all set to step in the glamorous world with Punit Malhotra directorial Student Of The Year 2. The old school love saga is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Dharma Productions. Apart from Tara, the film will star Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey, Samir Soni, Sana Saeed, Abhishek Bajaj, Aditya Seal, Manoj Pahwal and Farida Jalal.

