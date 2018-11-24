Tara Sutaria photos: One of the most promising newcomers of 2018, Tara Sutaria is mesmerising everyone with her latest Instagram posts. On November 23, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share photos from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a white sweater and denim shorts, Tara Sutaria looks winter ready in one of the photo.

Tara Sutaria photos: The next-gen star Tara Sutaria, who has been roped in for the sequel of Student of the year 2, is one of the most promising newcomers of 2019. As she gears to charm the audience with her acting stint on the big screen, Tara is leaving no stone unturned to grab headlines with her breathtaking looks and impeccable sense of style. In a bid to capture hearts, Tara has shared a couple of photos from her latest photoshoot on her official Instagram account in which she looks absolutely stunning.

Gazing right into the camera, Tara can be seen leaving spellbound with her simple yet gorgeous attire. Donning a white sweater with frayed denim shorts, Tara looks exquisite in the photo. Keeping her look natural yet breathtaking, the diva has kept her makeup minimal and is sporting a brown nude lipstick, which is accentuating her beautiful features.

In another photo shared by the diva, she can be seen mesmerising everyone with her soft gaze in the camera. Wearing an off-shoulder white top, it is the glow on Tara’s face that is adding oomph in the photo. Shot by celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani, the photos have received 83K and 64K likes respectively. Meanwhile, the social media users cannot seem to take their eyes off Tara.

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria will be seen sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in Student of the year 2. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 2019. With this, the diva has also be roped in for Milap Zaveri’s next film Marjaavaan co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet.

