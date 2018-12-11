Bollywood's upcoming starlet, Tara Sutaria is one of the most awaited new comers this year. All set to flash in the silverscreen this year, Tara will debut with Karan Johar's Student Of the Year 2. The diva has been mesmerising her fans even before the release of her debut movie. Rising high with her social media game, Tara Sutaria leaves no chance to impress fans with her hot and happening photos of photo sharing app Instagram.

Tara Sutaria photos: Student of The Year 2 actress looks alluring in her latest Instagram post

The hottie keeps on hogging headlines for her sizzling social media updates. Being an avid user, she treats her fans with latest buzzing photos of her every now and then. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking stunning as ever. The gorgeous lady is a perfect muse for the camera and every photoshoot of her proves the same. Donning a black cosy wintery outfit, Tara is looking extremely sexy in her latest photo. Take a look yourself!

Needless to say, Tara’s eyes are doing the talking. On work front, Tara will soon feature alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey in the sequel of Student Of the Year which is slated to release in April, 2019. Other than focussing on her Bollywood career, Tara knows how to slay it on social media. Enjoying a fan following of more than 407,832 followers on Instagram, Tara manages to grab thousands of eyes for each of her update. Although, the fans will have to wait for her big bollywood debut a little more, the astonishing Instagram gallery of Tara is enough to sweep you off your feet. Take a sneek peak inside the stunning timeline!

