Disney fame Tara Sutaria made her power-packed Bollywood debut this year with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. While the film tanked at the box office, the two debutants Tara and Ananya managed to make a mark with their on-screen charm. However, the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 will turn the tables as Tara Sutaria’s film Marjaavaan co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff’s film War co-starring Hrithik Roshan will release on the same day.

When quipped about the box office clash by an entertainment portal, Tara Sutaria said that she doesn’t think its a clash. She has a lot of respect for Tiger and is excited to release their film. She added that Marjaavaan and War are both very different films from two different films so they cannot be compared. She saw the teaser of War and liked it. Calling her a big fan of both Hrithik and Tiger, Tara said that she is excited for both the films.

Addressing the link-up rumors between her and Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria recently said that they were prepared for it and were also expecting it. Since they are Dharma Productions, it’s all fun, exciting and cute as they are all young. Revealing that they have just completed shooting for Marjaavaan, Tara said that Sidharth is her neighbor and they have a lot of things to talk about.

Touted as Hrithik Vs Tiger, the teaser of War has released earlier this year and raised excitement among cinephiles. With action-packed sequences, Hrithik and Tiger’s star power and sizzling on-screen avatar of Vaani Kapoor, War is a potential blockbuster. On the contrary, Marjaavaan is an intense love story and only the first poster of the film has been released so far.

