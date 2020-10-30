Heropanti 2: Actress Tara Sutaria has been roped in as the leading lady of Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. Earlier, Tara and Tiger have shared the screen space in Student Of The Year 2.

The makers of ‘Heropanti 2’ have roped in Tara Sutaria as their female lead opposite Tiger Shroff in the second instalment of the successful action franchise. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on Friday on social media.

“TIGER SHROFF – TARA SUTARIA… #TaraSutaria to star opposite #TigerShroff in producer#SajidNadiadwala’s action franchise #Heropanti2… Directed by #AhmedKhan.#WardaNadiadwala,” he wrote. “#TaraSutaria also stars in the producer’s upcoming movie, which marks the debut of #AhanShetty,” he added.

Happy to reunite with her favourites, the ‘Marjaavan’ star extended thanks to Nadiadwala for believing in her. She noted, “SO amped for this one… A new journey begins with my #NGEFamily #Heropanti2 #SajidNadiadwala@tigerjackieshroff @khan_ahmedasas@wardakhannadiadwala@nadiadwalagrandson.”

The ‘Baaghi 2’ star Shroff took to the comments section to congratulate his ‘Student Of The Year 2 ‘ co-star. He wrote, “Congratulations (along with clapping, fire and lovestruck emojis).” Earlier this year, producer Sajid Nadiadwala had announced ‘Heropanti 2’. ‘Heropanti 2’ will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who has earlier called the shots for ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Baaghi 3’.

After delivering three back to back hits, team ‘Baaghi,’ is all set to join hands yet again for the fourth installment of the franchise.

The trio of director Ahmed Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Bollywood’s handsome hunk Tiger Shroff will start working for ‘Baaghi 4,’ soon.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news of the fourth installment of the hit franchise. “THE #BAAGHI TEAM IS BACK… #TigerShroff, producer #SajidNadiadwala and director #AhmedKhan reunite for #Baaghi4… #Ahmed had directed #Baaghi2 and #Baaghi3 in the #Baaghi franchise #WardaNadiadwala,” he wrote on Instagram.

Adarsh also shared that Shroff will also commence shooting for the sequel to his debut flick ‘Heropanti,’ in December 2020 along with director Ahmed Khan. ‘Baaghi 3’ came out to be one of the biggest blockbuster hits of Bollywood before the coronavirus induced lockdown forced cinemas to shut down.

