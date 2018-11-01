Actor Tara Sutaria, who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Student of the year 2, looks mesmerising in her latest photos. She has already started signing projects ahead of the year and will be seen next with Bollywood actors Siddharth Malhotra and Ritesh Deshmukh in Marjawan.

The Disney fame star Tara Sutaria is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey in April 2019. Born and brought up in Mumbai. Tara is a professional dancer as well as a singer. She has done her schooling from Royal Academy of Dance, United Kingdom and even sung in operas! The diva has already become a social media sensation with 291,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Talking about her latest picture Tara Sutaria is dressed in a denim low neck cut dress. She has complemented her denim corset look with big peace earrings. The diva has paired off her look with messy beachy wavey hair, pretty dark kohled eyes and glossy nude lipstick. Her picture has already garnered 30,000 plus likes in a span of just 2 hours and her comments section is jampacked with compliments for her ethereal beauty.

She rose to fame with Disney shows such as Big Bada Boom, The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir and Oye Jassie and many more, Tara Sutaria has already started signing projects ahead of the year and will be seen next with Bollywood actors Siddharth Malhotra and Ritesh Deshmukh in Marjawan.

Take a look at some of her hot pictures here:

