Tara Sutaria photos: The next-gen actor Tara Sutaria who will be soon seen making her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday has taken social media by storm with her amazing photos. The 23-year-old actor started her acting career with Disney show The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir and since then has never looked back. In a short span of time, she has already become a social media sensation and enjoys a fan following of 455k on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

On the professional front, Tara is currently filming for the movie Student of the year 2 which is being directed by Karan Johar. The movie SOTY 2 will mark as the second sequel to Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra starrer Student Of The Year which was released in 2012, almost 7 years back. recently, Tara took to her official Instagram handle to share a video with co-star Ananaya Panday where they both were winking and kissing. She had captioned her picture as 2019, we have a whole lot of winks and kisses for you. The video in a short span of time garnered 177k views and the comments section was jam-packed with compliments for their beauty. Check out the Instagram video here:

