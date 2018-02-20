The beautiful and sexy Tara Sutaria gained popularity after she appeared in several Disney channel shows. Tara Sutaria played the role of Vinnie in the show “The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir”. After her success in the show, she was offered cameo roles in many Disney shows. The hot Tara Sutaria was then seen doing the tour across India in association with Disney Channel.  She was also the brand ambassador of the channel.She was also the VJ for the Disney show “Big Bada Boom” in 2010. She has also played the lead role “Sandy” in Raell Padamsee’s production on the musical, “GREASE”.

Apart from her acting career, she is also a brilliant singer. She has sung for the super hit movie “Taare Zameen Par” and “David”.  She has also been recording her solo music and songs.She has been performing in many opera and stages across the world. The sexy Tara Sutaria has performed solo concerts across London, Tokyo and many more. She is currently in buzz for grabbing one of the lead roles in the Dharma Production’s “sequel movie “Student of the Year 2”opposite to the lead actor Tiger Shroff. Her photoshoot with Dabboo  Ratnani was a massive hit. 

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Tara Sutaria:

Tara Sutaria glowing in her perfect toned skin

Tara Sutaria looks absolutely gorgeous  in her beautiful look

Tara Sutaria stuns in her cold shoulder attire

 Hot Tara Sutaria dazzles in golden attire with matching golden heels

 Tara Sutaria nailed the traditional avatar adding a beautiful jhumka to enhance the look

Tara Sutaria creates magic with her intense hazel eyes

Sexy Tara Sutaria seductive look in her slinky dress

 Tara Sutaria going dramatic in white  outfit

 Tara Sutaria alluring in her perfectly winked eyeliner

 Bold Tara Sutaria passion for her ballet dancing

Oh hi @sashajairam 💋

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

🌙💫✨

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

Lunch date ☉🍴🌼

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

Before the cover shoot with @noblesseindia

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

#Favourite ✨✨✨

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

Geeky mornings in the mountains #Himachal

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

Birthday ready✌🏻🍾✨📸

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

Mornings ☀️☕️🥞 @movenpickbangkok

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

🥂✨

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

#Repost @farrokhchothia ・・・ Can't get enough of #tarasutaria

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

🐣

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

Well, this is new! #sashajairamphotography

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

BLUE FROG, it's been beautiful 🙂

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

In beautiful @nadine_studio for #noblesse

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

Another from the spontaneous, no make up shoot with @farrokhchothia

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

🙏

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

My twin is so beautiful! L'Oreal Photoshoot 2013

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

These pictures made my concert even more special! @rahuljhangiani @mumbaiopera

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

" T, look here? "

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

The original💃💃💃

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

When the BFF decides to glam you up (randomly, as best friends do) 👯✌🏻📸

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

@sashajairam remember this? 😉❄️

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

A picture of a picture @farrokhchothia shot 📸

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

" T, look here? "

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

With the best @farrokhchothia

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

More with the lovely @sashajairam

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

🙏

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on

🙏 @sashajairam

A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on