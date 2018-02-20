The beautiful and sexy Tara Sutaria gained popularity after she appeared in several Disney channel shows. Tara Sutaria played the role of Vinnie in the show “The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir”. After her success in the show, she was offered cameo roles in many Disney shows. The hot Tara Sutaria was then seen doing the tour across India in association with Disney Channel. She was also the brand ambassador of the channel.She was also the VJ for the Disney show “Big Bada Boom” in 2010. She has also played the lead role “Sandy” in Raell Padamsee’s production on the musical, “GREASE”.
Apart from her acting career, she is also a brilliant singer. She has sung for the super hit movie “Taare Zameen Par” and “David”. She has also been recording her solo music and songs.She has been performing in many opera and stages across the world. The sexy Tara Sutaria has performed solo concerts across London, Tokyo and many more. She is currently in buzz for grabbing one of the lead roles in the Dharma Production’s “sequel movie “Student of the Year 2”opposite to the lead actor Tiger Shroff. Her photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani was a massive hit.
Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Tara Sutaria:
Tara Sutaria glowing in her perfect toned skin
Tara Sutaria looks absolutely gorgeous in her beautiful look
Tara Sutaria stuns in her cold shoulder attire
Hot Tara Sutaria dazzles in golden attire with matching golden heels
Tara Sutaria nailed the traditional avatar adding a beautiful jhumka to enhance the look
Tara Sutaria creates magic with her intense hazel eyes
Sexy Tara Sutaria seductive look in her slinky dress
Tara Sutaria going dramatic in white outfit
Tara Sutaria alluring in her perfectly winked eyeliner
Bold Tara Sutaria passion for her ballet dancing